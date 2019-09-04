|
JEFFRIES, Marjorie S. (Shaw) Of Milton, passed away August 29th at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late David Jeffries. Mother of Benjamin L. Jeffries of Portland, OR, Linda S. Jeffries and her husband Sergio Bassi of Crespellano, Italy, Peter van W. Jeffries and his wife Pamela Thompson of Hyde Park, William Q. Jeffries and his wife Jean of Amherst, and Edward F. Jeffries and his wife Janet of Essex. Grandmother of Miriam and Peter Bassi, Nathaniel, Ailsa, and Thomas Jeffries. Sister of Anne S. Hurwitz of Israel. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. Please refer to the funeral home website for complete obituary and service information and where to send donations in lieu of flowers. www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D Thomas Funeral Home Milton 617-696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019