SILVER, Marjorie Of Naples, FL, and Walpole, MA, formerly of Needham and Newton, on February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of James Silver. Devoted mother of Lauren Baum and her husband Jason and Alison Daglow and her husband Christopher. Cherished grandmother of Zachary and Matthew Baum and Jackson and Ethan Daglow. Dear daughter of the late Ethel and Milton Rosenthal. Margie grew up in Newton and was a proud member of the Class of 1969 at Newton South High School, copy editor of the yearbook and standout on the girls tennis team. Her favorite summers were at Camp Rapputak in Fryeburg, Maine, where she fostered many friendships and was either a number one or two Color War pick. Margie graduated cum laude from the University of Vermont where she majored in Physical Education. She and her childhood sweetheart, Jim, married during their senior year in college and moved back to the Boston area, eventually settling in Needham and welcoming daughters Lauren and Alison to their family. At first, Margie began working part-time in Jim's financial services business. Part-time soon became full-time and Margie became a fixture at family owned Silver Investments in Framingham until her retirement in May of 2018. She was admired and respected by all clients for her demeanor, empathy and competence. She and Jim were true best friends and had an active life consisting of friends, family, athletics, and travel. She had a large group of friends going back to elementary school who were drawn to her smile and easy demeanor. She saw sunrise from the top of the Grand Canyon, smoked a cigar in Havana, floated in the Dead Sea, made par from the "valley of sin" at St. Andrews, and saw her beloved Red Sox and Patriots define excellence on more than one occasion. More important, she was the yin to Jim's yang, a true matriarch to her daughters who looked up to her as their true role-model, and adored "Grammy" to her four grandsons. "Grammy days" became a special tradition with all of her grandsons; they were usually on Wednesdays and the final one was just this past Wednesday, when her entire family was present to sing her Happy Birthday for the final time. She was truly a very special lady. Services at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. Following interment at Or Emet Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury, memorial observance will be at her late residence in Walpole until 7:00 pm and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dr. Bradley A. McGregor, GU5149 Research Fund,450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020