SMALL, Marjorie Of Franklin, MA, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at the age of 67 with her family at her bedside. Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Irving Lawrence "Larry" and Rena Goldstein. Beloved wife of Robert Small of 22 years. Loving mother of Mark Halloway and his wife Lauren, Robin Hansen and her husband David, David Halloway and his wife Janet, Jason Halloway and his wife Lisa, and stepmother of Jordan Small. Cherished and devoted "Nana" of James, Nathan, Rhyan, Ariana, Christopher, Matthew, Landon and Camden. Dear sister to Dr. Jacki Goldstein and her husband Rabbi Dr. Daniel Nussbaum. A Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA, will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 1:45pm. Shiva will be held in Wrentham, MA immediately following the service, as well as July 8th and July 9th from the hours of 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjie's memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" www.SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990 Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019