|
|
OUNANIAN, Marjorie Storm Of Needham, MA, on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife for 75 years of Harding M. Ounanian. Loving mother of Harding M., Jr., Douglas W. and his wife Jane, and Lee Allison Ounanian and her husband Thaddeus Cline. Dear grandmother of Kristen M. and Emily G. Ounanian and also many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in St. Louis, MO, and attended Washington University in St. Louis. Marjorie met her husband while he was in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. Marjorie was a longtime active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Needham, where she served in many different ministries. She was a past president of the Needham Garden Club, a member of the New Century Club, an avid bridge player and bowler, and a volunteer at the Charles River School in Needham. Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, at 11 a.m., in Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Ave., Needham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Monday, February 10, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marjorie's name may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund or to the , To share a memory of Marjorie, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020