Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE TAATJES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE (LUDWIG) TAATJES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE (LUDWIG) TAATJES Obituary
TAATJES, Marjorie (Ludwig) Of Beverly, formerly of Saugus, age 86, July 9. Wife of the late John Taatjes. Loving mother of Sharon DiCarlo & her partner Michael O'Hearn of Saugus, John Taatjes, Jr. of E. Boston, Mark Taatjes & his husband Paul E. of Provincetown. Beloved grandmother of Craig & his wife Alyssa, Garrett & his fiancée Jess and great-grandmother of Makayla & Brett. Mother-in-law of the late Paul DiCarlo. She was predeceased by 14 brothers & sisters. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Saugus Veteran Relief Fund c/o Veteran Services Office, 298 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906. Funeral Services will be private. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -