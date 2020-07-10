|
TAATJES, Marjorie (Ludwig) Of Beverly, formerly of Saugus, age 86, July 9. Wife of the late John Taatjes. Loving mother of Sharon DiCarlo & her partner Michael O'Hearn of Saugus, John Taatjes, Jr. of E. Boston, Mark Taatjes & his husband Paul E. of Provincetown. Beloved grandmother of Craig & his wife Alyssa, Garrett & his fiancée Jess and great-grandmother of Makayla & Brett. Mother-in-law of the late Paul DiCarlo. She was predeceased by 14 brothers & sisters. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Saugus Veteran Relief Fund c/o Veteran Services Office, 298 Central St., Saugus, MA 01906. Funeral Services will be private. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020