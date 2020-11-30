1/1
MARK A. FOLEY Jr.
FOLEY, Mark A. Jr. In Quincy longtime resident of Brighton, Grafton and Naples, FL passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband for over 59 years to his high school sweetheart the late Dorothy Ann (Hull) Foley. Devoted father of Mark R. Foley and his wife Sylvia of Saugus, Laura Smith and her husband Jeffery of Grafton, Judith Belben of Milford, Christopher and his wife Jennifer of Sutton, Paula Foley and her spouse Rand Currier of Weymouth. Mark leaves behind 7 grandchildren Kenneth, Jessie, Mark, Patrick, Joseph, Christopher and Robert. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his sisters Catherine, Alice, Elizabeth and his brother Edward. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton on Thursday Dec. 3rd at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mark may be made to Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th floor, Washington, DC 20036 or Boston Athletic Association, One Ash Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748. For directions or guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
