HAMILTON, MARK A. Formerly of Sudbury, MA, died suddenly on September 22, 2019 at the age of 29 in Redmond, WA. He is survived by his father, his brother Jeff, and his mother Carol and her partner Alan Kosow. He was born on April 26, 1990, attended Lincoln-Sudbury High School and graduated with honors from UC Santa Cruz in 2014, majoring in Bio-Neuroscience. He enjoyed biking, online gaming and spending time on developing computer software. He is deeply missed by his family and friends. Donations to Advocates, Inc. of Framingham are welcome in his memory.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019