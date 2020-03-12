|
PELLETIER, Mark A. Age 72, of Wakefield & Naples, FL, March 8. Beloved husband of Alice (Ferri) Pelletier. Loving father of Adrienne Pelletier Mayo & husband Tim of Paxton and Bradley Pelletier & wife Kyle of Upton. Cherished grandfather of Corinne, Gwenn, Ellie, & Charlie. Also survived by sister Paula Pelletier & her husband David of Stoneybrook, NY. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday from 4-7pm. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020