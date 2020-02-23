|
RAPSON, Mark A. Musician, Historian, Marksman Of Fort Pierce, FL, Mark A. Rapson, age 69, died February 4th at Treasure Coast Hospice, following a brief illness. He leaves his brother & sister and their spouses: Stephen & Rosemary Rapson, Stephanie (Rapson) Pearson-Lynch & Kevin Lynch, his son Joshua Rapson, his daughters and their spouses: Shellie Rapson-James & Greg James, Alexandra (Rapson) & Miguel Balbuena, and nine grandchildren. Mark was born January 17, 1951, in Abington, MA, the youngest child of Ted & Helen (Horte) Rapson. Mark attended schools in Abington and Rockland, MA, and Higgins Classical Institute in Charleston, ME before graduating from Rockland High School. He graduated from Boston State College with a degree in Biology. He worked for many years in the Hematology Dept. at Tufts-New England Medical Center. Also a talented musician, Mark was member, with his brother Steve, of The Music Company, a popular Boston-based band in the 70s & 80s. He had many interests: cooking, growing bonsai plants, studying archaeology and history. The Civil War was of particular interest. Mark was a collector of antique and modern guns; he was an excellent marksman. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service in the Boston area is planned for later this year.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020