WHITE, Mark A. A lifelong resident of Newton on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He is survived by his devoted friend and former wife Diane E. Burke. Loving father of Zachary F. White & his fiancée Sabina Vail of Chicago and Hadara E. Madrak & her husband John of NY. Dear brother of Lee & Laura J. White and uncle of Sam White, Brittany Burke & her wife Katie Most, Cameron Burke, Kayla Burke & her fiancé Drew Hochman, and Alyssa Marie Burke. He was the brother-in-law of Daniel Keefe, Bill & Leesa Burke, Joe & Brenda Burke, Terri Brooks, and the late Tommy Burke and Mary Keefe. He was the cherished son of the late Bertram M. & Bernice (Ginns) White. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Tuesday, November 26 at 1:00pm. Burial in Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2619 Centre St., West Roxbury. Memorial observance at the home of Diane Burke immediately following the burial through 9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.mspca.org Mark was man of many accomplishments and when diagnosed with Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease, he bravely faced the disease with dignity that few people could match, but his last greatest accomplishment was being able to dance with his daughter at her wedding just a month ago. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019