Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK A. WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK A. WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Mark A. A lifelong resident of Newton on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He is survived by his devoted friend and former wife Diane E. Burke. Loving father of Zachary F. White & his fiancée Sabina Vail of Chicago and Hadara E. Madrak & her husband John of NY. Dear brother of Lee & Laura J. White and uncle of Sam White, Brittany Burke & her wife Katie Most, Cameron Burke, Kayla Burke & her fiancé Drew Hochman, and Alyssa Marie Burke. He was the brother-in-law of Daniel Keefe, Bill & Leesa Burke, Joe & Brenda Burke, Terri Brooks, and the late Tommy Burke and Mary Keefe. He was the cherished son of the late Bertram M. & Bernice (Ginns) White. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Tuesday, November 26 at 1:00pm. Burial in Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2619 Centre St., West Roxbury. Memorial observance at the home of Diane Burke immediately following the burial through 9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.mspca.org Mark was man of many accomplishments and when diagnosed with Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease, he bravely faced the disease with dignity that few people could match, but his last greatest accomplishment was being able to dance with his daughter at her wedding just a month ago. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -