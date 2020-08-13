Boston Globe Obituaries
MARK BOHAN


1947 - 2020
BOHAN, Mark Of Mattapoisett, MA died peacefully at his home on August 5, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born August 14, 1947 in Norwood, MA, son of Michael R. J. Bohan and Mary E. Bohan. He graduated from Catholic Memorial High School and received his BA from Boston College. He worked in professional sales internationally in the high tech industry from California to Ireland. He was continuously recognized as a high performing sales representative with Fortune 500 companies, a leader in the software industry and a professional coach in business. He was married to his loving wife Kathleen Muldoon Bohan for 25 years, and leaves his devoted daughters and stepdaughter, Heather Bohan Anagnos and husband James of Canton, MA, Jennifer Bohan Taube and husband Andrew of Narragansett, RI and Kerrie O'Donnell and her husband Stephane Voyer of Vancouver, CA. He also leaves five grandchildren Taylor and Brooklynn Anagnos, Faith Taube, Lainey and Farley O'Donnell-Voyer and a brother Michael Bohan of Harvard, MA, and sisters Deborah Jencunas of Hingham, MA and Judith Bohan of Hingham, MA along with adoring nieces and nephews. Many thanks to all the caregivers especially the MGH Transplant Team and Donor Family and Community Nurse Home Care and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center Street, Fairhaven, MA 02719 or online at www.communitynurse.com Private arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., MATTAPOISETT. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, visit saundersdwyer.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020
