DESMOND, Mark C. Of North Reading, Sept. 26th. Father of Courtney Desmond of Malden, Daniel Desmond of NH, and Mark Desmond, Jr of North Reading. Son of the late Louis Desmond. Brother of Mary Ellen Campbell and her husband Dick and Laurie Boucher and her husband Allan all of Reading. Longtime partner of Cheryl Dickie of North Reading. Mark is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Wednesday, Oct. 2nd, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday, 4-8pm. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mark's name to Lahey Health at Home, 600 Cummings Center, Beverly, MA 01915. Mark was a longtime Postal Carrier in the town of North Reading, enjoyed delivering pizza for Andrea's Pizza for many years and proudly served in the US Army. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019