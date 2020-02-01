Boston Globe Obituaries
SABA, Attorney Mark C. Age 57, of Mansfield, formerly of Brockton, January 29, 2020. Husband of Christine Muzzio-Saba. Father of Catherine L. Saba of Austin, Texas. Brother of David L. Saba, Jr. of Bourne and Kristen M. Brechter of Bridgewater. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Service in Celebration of his Life on Wednesday, February 5th at 12:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. Visitation will be held prior to the Services on Wednesday morning beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the New England School of Law, 154 Stuart St., Boston, MA 02116. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
