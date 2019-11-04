|
CAPLAN, Mark Of Bedford on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria (Olansky). Devoted father of Caren Caplan of Bedford, David Caplan of Arlington and Eric Caplan of Bethesda, MD. Loving grandfather of Josh & Jessica Rubin, Emily & Michaela Caplan and Yael & Naomi Caplan. Dear brother of the late June Gordon and the late Vivian. Services at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Tuesday, November 5 at 10:00am. Memorial observance at his late residence on Tuesday 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:30pm-9:00pm with Minyan at 7:30pm. Also on Wednesday visitors are welcome at his late residence 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:30pm-9:00pm with Minyan at 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019