DALTON, Mark D. Age 53, of Wilmington, formerly of Wakefield. July 22. Beloved husband of Carrie (Prentiss) Dalton. Loving son of Joan (Castagnino) Dalton of Woburn and the late Richard Dalton. Brother of Jack Dalton of Haverhill, Michael Dalton & wife Robin of Pepperell, Susan Bollinger & husband Mark of Schertz, TX, David Dalton & wife Dee of Wakefield, and his twin brother Matthew Dalton & wife Yuxia of Attleboro. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Along with his wishes for no Services, contributions may be made in Mark's name to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020