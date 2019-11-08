|
|
HIGGINS, Mark D. Airline Mechanical Engineer Of Strafford, NH, formerly of Reading and Everett, unexpectedly, Nov. 5 at age 57. Loving husband of Deena C. (Hadley). Beloved son of Mary and Louis J. Higgins, DMD of Reading. Dear father of Mark D. Higgins, Jr. of FL. Devoted brother of Dr. Thomas Higgins and his wife, Suzanne of Longmeadow, Mary Higgins of Beverly and Kathy Keen and her husband, Ray of Reading. Adored nephew of Constance Brosseau, Jean Marino and Dottie DiPesa. Stepfather of Riley Russell. Brother-in-law of David Hadley and Bret Hadley of Weare, NH. Mark is also survived by his dearest friends, Darren Weller, Chris Foley and Mike Canella, as well as many devoted and caring cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mark's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday, Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30 a.m. (Please go directly to Church). Interment Charles Lawn Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's memory to redcross.org would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 9, 2019