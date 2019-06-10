|
SODERLUND, Mark D. Longtime Norwood resident, passed away on June 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna Hart. Loving son of Edward Soderlund and his wife Barbi and the late Marion (Gilligan) Soderlund. Father of Benjamin and Jill Soderlund. Stepfather of Darlene Hart. Grandfather of Rebecca and Danica. Brother of Judy, Christopher, Edward, and Timothy Soderlund. Family and close friends are invited to a Visitation on Thursday, June 13th, from 11:00am-1:00pm, followed by a Service at 1:00pm in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD. Interment will be private. Gillooly Funeral Home, Norwood 781-762-0174
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019