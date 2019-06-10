Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK SODERLUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK D. SODERLUND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARK D. SODERLUND Obituary
SODERLUND, Mark D. Longtime Norwood resident, passed away on June 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna Hart. Loving son of Edward Soderlund and his wife Barbi and the late Marion (Gilligan) Soderlund. Father of Benjamin and Jill Soderlund. Stepfather of Darlene Hart. Grandfather of Rebecca and Danica. Brother of Judy, Christopher, Edward, and Timothy Soderlund. Family and close friends are invited to a Visitation on Thursday, June 13th, from 11:00am-1:00pm, followed by a Service at 1:00pm in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD. Interment will be private. Gillooly Funeral Home, Norwood 781-762-0174

www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now