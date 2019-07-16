|
|
SURETTE, Mark D. "Marty" Of Winthrop, July 11, 2019, devoted husband of Martina (Quilty). Beloved son of Rose E. and the late Sylvane G. Surette. Dear brother of Kevin Surette of Ipswich and Preston Robichaud of Nova Scotia. Loving uncle of April and Nicole. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will held in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 7:00 PM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 or the Massachusetts General Hospital Center in support of Lung Cancer Research at www.massgeneral.org/cancer/support For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Mark D. SURETTE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019