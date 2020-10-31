O'NEIL, Mark David Age 62, of Bolton, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 28, 2020. Mark was born and raised in Concord, the son of the late S. Elizabeth (Garrity) O'Neil and the late Gerald P. O'Neil. Survived by his beloved best friend Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, Barrett, and his former wife and close friend, Sally O'Neil. Much loved brother of Nancy (O'Neil) Baker of Concord and Stephen P. O'Neil, and wife Nancy, of Westford. Uncle to Amy Rumpf, and husband David, of Macungie, PA; Amanda Fontana, and husband Mike, of Bridgewater; Kyle O'Neil of Denver, CO; and Lance Gamester, and wife Heather, of Wilmington, NC as well as several great-nieces. Mark graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School and went on to join the U.S. Army, where he completed Airborne Training and was a personal driver to a Colonel. After serving his country, Mark made his home in Sudbury and then Bolton, enjoying spending time outdoors with his best friend and constant companion, Barrett. Services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be made to Greater Swiss Mountain Dog Rescue Foundation, 19010 70th Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34211 www.gsmdrescue.org
