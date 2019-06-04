BEAUCHESNE, Mark E. Of Melrose, passed away surrounded by his family after a fearless battle with cancer on June 3, 2019, at age 50. Beloved husband of Meredith L. (Tibbetts) Beauchesne with whom he shared 28 years of marriage. Devoted father of Daniel E. Beauchesne, Andrew D. Beauchesne, Brooke F. Beauchesne, and the late Courtney Elyse Beauchesne, all of Melrose. Cherished son of Linda Casey and her husband Craig of Manchester, NH, and the late Edward Beauchesne. Loving brother of Kimberly Ricci and Jenniffer McLaughlin, both of Woburn, and the late Charles Beauchesne. Caring son-in-law of Douglas and Jean Tibbetts of Melrose, and brother-in-law of Amy O'Meara and her husband Kevin of Chelmsford. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Mark's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Fri., June 7 from 4-8pm, with a special time for remembrance at 7:30pm. Gifts in Mark's memory may be made to Courtney Elyse Beauchesne Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home Published in The Boston Globe from June 5 to June 6, 2019