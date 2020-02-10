|
HENRY, Mark E. "Opec" Of Norwood, owner of Tower Hill Fuel and retired Norwood Firefighter, passed away on February 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 71, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born October 26, 1948 in Norwood, MA, Mark was raised in West Roxbury before moving with his family to Norwood in 1962. He was a Norwood High School Graduate of the Class of 1966. Mark was drafted in 1969 and served his country as a medic for the U.S. Army until 1971. He always considered himself "one of the lucky ones" for not being sent to Vietnam. Mark was stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas, where he met his future wife, Vicky. Here, Mark used his famed bedside manner to care for the critically injured soldiers returning from overseas. After discharge, Mark served his community as a Firefighter for the Town of Norwood until 1987. Mark was one of the department's first EMTs and medical coordinators. He received numerous commendations and was known to be a strong union advocate, always looking out for firefighters and their families. While working as a firefighter, Mark also delivered home heating oil for the family business, Tower Hill Fuel, a company he would later run. As owner, "OPEC" ensured nobody had a cold night. If someone was without heat or without money to pay for it, Mark Henry was the guy you called. Following his retirement from the oil business, Mark was employed by New Pond Village in Walpole. He was well respected for his compassion and care for the residents, earning him "Associate of the Year" honors in 2013. Mark was a member and officer of Norwood Firefighters Local 1631, Norwood Firefighters Relief Association, Norwood ELKs #1124, past Sportsman of the Year, and the Norwood Gridiron Club, past president. Mark was also a quiet supporter of the Norwood Circle of Hope and the Norwood Friends of St. Nick, where he was presented with the "Kibby Curran Good Guy of the Year Award" in 2018. Mark's true devotion was to the Norwood Challenger Baseball Program where he was cofounder, board member, and dedicated coach. Mark was well known for his generous support for all those who needed it, without drawing any attention to himself. Always the voice of reason and not above a prank or two, Mark was a friend to all and an enemy of none. "And the beat goes on?" Beloved husband of 48 years, of Victoria Ann (Wargacki) Henry. Devoted father of Eric J. Henry (NFD) and his wife Melissa E. (Sweeney) of Norwood and Rebecca S. Henry of Sarasota, FL. Son of the late J. Robert and Bernadette M. (Reissfelder) Johnson. Loving brother of Philip J. Henry, late, of Walpole, Donna M. Nunes and her husband Frank of Falmouth, Richard J. Henry and his wife Jill of Falmouth, Gale G. Burke, and good friend and brother-in-law, Bomber O'Leary of Westwood. Cherished "Pops" of Daniel, Connor, Claire and Timmy Henry, who brought him so much joy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. On behalf of Mark, the family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Abrams and his staff at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and for the wonderful care and compassion they all provided. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3-8pm. Burial with military honors will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's name to Hillary D. Repucci, MBA Director, Principal and Major Gifts at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & the Jimmy Fund, Division of Philanthropy ,10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 (check made out to DFCI and Dr. Wolpin, Hale Center in the memo line) or make donations online http://www.myjimmyfundpage.org/give/brianwolpin kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
