MADDEN, Mark E. III Age 63, of Mountain View, CA, and Boston, MA, passed away suddenly on September 16, 2019. Beloved son of Mark and the late Ellen (Cusick). Loving brother of Sybil Estes of Boston, Melissa Crehan and her husband John of Westwood, Rachel Madden and her husband Jeffrey McGonagle of Hull. Adored uncle of James and Anastasia Estes and Hannah Crehan. Husband of Pamela (Franklin) Madden of Nevada. He is survived by aunts, cousins and dear friends. Mark earned an Electrical Engineering degree from Lowell Technological Institute in 1979. He worked briefly in the Boston area, spending the rest of his career in Silicon Valley. Mark was very successful in the hi-tech sales industry, making lifelong friendships wherever he worked. Mark loved life and family and took every opportunity to spend time with loved ones, often at the family summer home in Pembroke, ME. A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Precious Blood Church in Hyde Park at 11 AM on Saturday, October 12th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019