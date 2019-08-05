|
LEVY, Mark Edward Mark Edward Levy, 64 years young, of Brookline passed peacefully on August 4, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends. Beloved husband of Gail (Steinkohl) Levy. Devoted father of Brett Levy & Nicole Leavenworth, Amanda and Jeffrey Raymond, and Danielle and Benjamin Walsh. Cherished grandfather of Charlotte, William, Oliver, Owen, Jackson, and Henry. Loving son of Marion (Bergheimer) Levy and the late Harry Levy. Dear brother of Carolynn Levy, Michael Levy, and Gary Steinkohl. Loving son-in-law of Flora Steinkohl and the late Melvin Steinkohl. Mark's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed boating and fishing on the Cape and all manner of sports, including golf, racquetball, and biking. Mark was President of Riverside Properties, Inc., a real estate management and development firm in Wellesley. Riverside manages commercial, residential, and retail properties in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial observance will be at the Levy home, 50-60 Longwood Ave., Brookline, MA, Tuesday 7-9 pm and Wednesday 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be made to Golby Lab, c/o Brigham & Women's Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115. The mission of Golby Lab is: Supporting the Image Guided Neurosurgery Laboratory.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019