Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK LETCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK F. LETCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK F. LETCH Obituary
LETCH, Mark F. In Canton, formerly of Melrose, suddenly, August 1, 2020, age 57. Beloved son of Robert & Joanne (Kennedy) Letch of Melrose. Loving brother of Judith D'Alessio & her husband Charles of Reading, Richard A. Letch, Jr. & his wife Karen of East Boston, Paul Letch & his wife Lisa of Lynn, Kevin Letch & his wife Susan of FL and Debra Grasso & her husband Rich of Danvers. Caring uncle of Matthew & Kara D'Alessio and Stephanie Letch. Due to Covid-19, Visitation is private. The family has arranged for a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church in Melrose, with a Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -