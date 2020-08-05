|
LETCH, Mark F. In Canton, formerly of Melrose, suddenly, August 1, 2020, age 57. Beloved son of Robert & Joanne (Kennedy) Letch of Melrose. Loving brother of Judith D'Alessio & her husband Charles of Reading, Richard A. Letch, Jr. & his wife Karen of East Boston, Paul Letch & his wife Lisa of Lynn, Kevin Letch & his wife Susan of FL and Debra Grasso & her husband Rich of Danvers. Caring uncle of Matthew & Kara D'Alessio and Stephanie Letch. Due to Covid-19, Visitation is private. The family has arranged for a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church in Melrose, with a Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020