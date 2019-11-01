|
|
FALCIONE, Mark Of West Roxbury, passed on Oct. 31 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of the late Debra (Jones), son of the late Edward and Helen Falcione, devoted father of Kimberly Falcione of NC, Tinamarie Falcione of Needham, Jarrett and Jody Falcione, both of West Roxbury. Cherished brother of Donald of Sandwich, Eddie and his wife Patricia of Canton, Marie Foley and her husband Dan of Canton, and the late Charles. Loving "Papa" of Devon, Damien, Elise, Jamarri and Raelyn. And also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at the family's request. Mark was a proud army veteran and a longtime VA employee. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019