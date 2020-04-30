|
LOMOND, Mark G. Of Dorchester, passed away on April 28, 2020, as a result of complications of COVID-19. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Edwards), loving father of Leah of Dorchester, Brittney of Denver, and Courtney Fain and her husband Sebastian of New York City, and adored Papa of Elliot and Beatrice Fain of New York City. He is also survived by his sister Annette Rankin and her husband Steve (Holbrook), brother Brian Lomond (Hyde Park), and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Clare Lomond, and siblings Barry Lomond, Andrea Lomond, and Diane Hayes. Due to the current public health crisis which took his life, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In honor of Mark, his family requests that you consider a donation in his memory to the Cardiovascular Center at Boston Medical Center. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020