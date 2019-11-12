|
LAVERTY, Mark Gerald Of Burlington, formerly of Ireland, passed suddenly on Nov. 9. Owner of Celtic Plumbing. Beloved husband of Alexandra. Loving father of Jack, Cora, and Ava. Son of Doreen (Higgins) Laverty of Ireland and the late Gerald Laverty. Brother of Gary Laverty, Elaine McLaughlin, Linda Monan, Leona Murphy, Helga Laverty, and Petrina McComisky, all of Ireland. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1-4 p.m. Services will be private. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the gofundme.com (search Mark Laverty) for the Laverty Children Scholarship Fund. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019