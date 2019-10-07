|
SIMONS, Mark H. Of Wakefield, peacefully entered into rest surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Beth Simons. Devoted father of Craig Simons and his wife Stephanie of Austin, TX, Stephanie Simons of Wakefield, William Davison and his wife Sarah of Waltham, Rebecca Bell and her husband James of Upper Saddle River, NJ, and Tim Davison and his wife Courtney of Waltham. Absolutely adored Papa of Camila Simons, Landry and Lucas Bell. The loving brother of Debbie Goldstein. Dear son of Chester "Chet" Simons and partner Doris Flaum, and the late Joan (Friedland) Simons. Son-in-law of Susan and David Leibovitz. He also leaves behind many aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends. To know him was to love him. Mark's greatest joy was bringing his family and friends together, especially in his backyard for pool days and barbecues. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially of the six-time champion, New England Patriots, where he had season tickets for over 35 years. Mark selflessly gave his time to the communities he was a part of, including Wakefield youth sports and Temple Tiferet Shalom. A Funeral Service for Mark will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00PM at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Interment will follow at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA 01923. Shiva will be held at Temple Tiferet Shalom following interment until 9PM on October 10th. Family and friends are also welcome to gather on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 3:30pm-8:00pm at the Finagle Test Kitchen, 77 Rowe Street, Newton, MA 02466. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Joan Simons Memorial Fund at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019