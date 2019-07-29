Boston Globe Obituaries
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
WHITE, Mark H. July 26th, of Ayer, 60, formerly of Holden. He leaves his loving wife of 20 years, Colleen C. (Leonard) White; his children, Peter White and Sarah White both of Ayer; his parents, Stephen T. and Clare (Hayden) White of Brunswick, ME; his sister, Elizabeth White Kelsey and her husband, Paul, of Cumberland, ME; his aunt, Lorna Power of NYC; his uncle, Tony White of Santa Rosa, CA; brothers-in-law Fr. John Leonard of Hartford, CT, James Leonard and his wife Anne of Peabody, sisters-in-law Marie Fullerton and her husband John of Boxford, Margaret Angiuoni and her husband Guy of Wilmington, as well as several loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mark's family will receive family and friends from 10-11 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd (Rte. 2A), AYER. A service of remembrance and thanksgiving for Mark's life will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mass General Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742. Late employee of Analog Devices, Inc. in Chelmsford. Anderson Funeral Homes, Ayer

www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
