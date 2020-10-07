MARK HEDTLER

HEDTLER, Mark He left us far too soon, September 30th, at the age of 57. Mark Alan Hedtler was born May 10, 1963 in Cambridge. He is survived by his wife, Carilly, and their two boys, Eliu and Luis; by his mother Gail; his sister Kristine; and his cherished nephew, Dylan, of Baltimore, MD. He also has a large, extended family who will miss him dearly. Mark also left a legion of friends from Lexington and elsewhere, a well-earned legacy of generosity and loyalty and above all else, 'Bringing the Fun' everywhere he went. Raised on Oak Street, in the East End of Lexington, he graduated from Lexington High School in 1981. He received a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Maine in Orono. While there, he was a member of the Gamma Nu chapter of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and earned a BS in Economics in 1986. His career started at Souper Salad in Boston, first as a site manager and he eventually became the GM of all stores and the central commissary. After several years of management roles in that industry, Mark became the co-owner of a wholesale antique business, eventually opening a highly successful store on Charles St. in Boston. After retiring, he split his time between Maine and the Dominican Republic. In both locales, he spent time professionally catering, playing golf and enjoying time with his family and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to The Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund at www.ouimet.org
