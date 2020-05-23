|
|
INGERSOLL, Mark Of Lynn, formerly of Saugus and East Boston, passed away suddenly on May 21st at the age of 46. Loving father of Molli Bijou Ingersoll and her mother Susan Hickey. Cherished son of Rita (McDonough) and the late Charles Ingersoll, Jr. Dear brother of Chuck Ingersoll, III and his partner Tish Smith, David Ingersoll and his wife Selina. Adored uncle of Courtney and Keagan. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, family and friends. In accordance with the rules and regulations on congregations and gatherings due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign Marks online guestbook, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020