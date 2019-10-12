|
DESMOND, Mark J. Of Chatham, formerly of Milton, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was 61 years old, and died surrounded by family and friends, after a six month fight with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard L. and Ruth H. Desmond, of Milton and his maternal aunt, Kathleen Beisel of East Dennis. He is survivied by his brother, Stephen G. of Rio Rancho, NM, and his nephew/godson, Sean M Desmond, of Albuquerqe, NM, and his wife Kelli and their two sons, Connor and Owen, who were also his godsons. He is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Mavis. He was a graduate of Milton High school, UMass-Boston, and attended graduate school at Northeastern University.
Mark was employed by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue fo over 30 years, Stop and Shop for over 10 years, and was a seasonal employee of the Town of Chatham, as well as volunteering at the Harwich Food Pantry for a number of years.
Mark resided in Chatham for 30 years, and was very active in the community, especially his beloved Chatham Anglers Baseball Club. Aside from just being an avid fan, Mark was a member of the Board of Directors for many years, was an officer for several years, and was a host family for many years. Additionally, he was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the N.E. Patriots for his entire life.
Mark will be cremated, and visitation will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on October 17th, 2019, from 9:30 a.m.-11:00-a.m., followed by the Right of Christian Burial at 11 :00 a.m. This will be followed by a gathering to Celebrate Mark's Life in the church hall downstairs afterwards. Mark will be interred the next day, Friday, at Milton Cemetery, Milton, MA. The time for that burial ceremony will be announced at the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers ,donations may be made in Mark's name to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice, 404 Rt. 134, suite D3, South Dennis, MA 02660, or to the Chatham Athletic Association, P.O.box 428, Chatham, MA 02633.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019