Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nickerson Funeral Home
87 Crowell Road
Chatham, MA 02633
(508) 945-1166
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK DESMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK J. DESMOND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK J. DESMOND Obituary
DESMOND, Mark J. Of Chatham, formerly of Milton, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was 61 years old, and died surrounded by family and friends, after a six month fight with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard L. and Ruth H. Desmond, of Milton and his maternal aunt, Kathleen Beisel of East Dennis. He is survivied by his brother, Stephen G. of Rio Rancho, NM, and his nephew/godson, Sean M Desmond, of Albuquerqe, NM, and his wife Kelli and their two sons, Connor and Owen, who were also his godsons. He is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Mavis. He was a graduate of Milton High school, UMass-Boston, and attended graduate school at Northeastern University.

Mark was employed by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue fo over 30 years, Stop and Shop for over 10 years, and was a seasonal employee of the Town of Chatham, as well as volunteering at the Harwich Food Pantry for a number of years.

Mark resided in Chatham for 30 years, and was very active in the community, especially his beloved Chatham Anglers Baseball Club. Aside from just being an avid fan, Mark was a member of the Board of Directors for many years, was an officer for several years, and was a host family for many years. Additionally, he was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the N.E. Patriots for his entire life.

Mark will be cremated, and visitation will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on October 17th, 2019, from 9:30 a.m.-11:00-a.m., followed by the Right of Christian Burial at 11 :00 a.m. This will be followed by a gathering to Celebrate Mark's Life in the church hall downstairs afterwards. Mark will be interred the next day, Friday, at Milton Cemetery, Milton, MA. The time for that burial ceremony will be announced at the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers ,donations may be made in Mark's name to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice, 404 Rt. 134, suite D3, South Dennis, MA 02660, or to the Chatham Athletic Association, P.O.box 428, Chatham, MA 02633.

For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now