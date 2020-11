VIRGILIO, Mark J. Of Needham, passed away November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Holly L. Morand for 22 years. Son of the late Mario and Francesca. He received a bachelor's degree from Mt. Ida College and a master's in science from Marlboro College in internet strategy and management. Mark also served in the U.S. Army. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mark's memory to the American Diabetes Association . Funeral services were private. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687