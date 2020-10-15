1/1
MARK JAMES DOWNEY Sr.
DOWNEY, Mark James Sr. Died Oct 12, 2020, following an horrific and tragic accident. Beloved husband of Jean (McKinney) Downey and dear father of Corinne, Mark J., Jr., and the late Michael Joseph Downey. Son of the late Mary Ann and Donald Downey and brother of the late Peter Downey. Brother-in-law of William, Alex, Larry and Anna, and super uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mark grew up in Dedham, summered in York, Maine, and graduated from the Old Mission High which became Xaverian Brothers High. He was proud that his son graduated from there and attends Providence College. He was equally proud of Corinne who is pursuing her paramedical degree. Mark had his own trucking company and had recently retired. But he never retired from being a helping hand to family and friends. He could move anything, fix anything, create anything. He loved his family above all else. He will be dearly missed. Because of Covid restrictions, services will be for family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Downey Family-Funeral and College Fund" at GoFundMe. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Mark James Sr. DOWNEY


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
