OLEYAR, Mark 41 years old, of Milton, MA, formerly of Trumbull, CT, passed away tragically on Sunday, September 6th, the result of a motorcycle accident.
Mark was born in Bridgeport, CT, and grew up in Trumbull, CT. He graduated from Trumbull High School, and held a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland. Mark also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine (Fernandes Oliveira Santos) Oleyar, his parents, Robert and Bernice Oleyar, and his brother, Robert and sister-in-law, Theresa Oleyar. Mark was also the proud uncle of eight nieces and nephews, Kaleigh, Aly, Andrew, Grace, and Lucy Oleyar, Bianca and Leticia Mendes, and Luisa Santos. His family will forever cherish the time they had with him and will all miss him dearly.
Mark spent 20 years in the restaurant business in the Trumbull area, and most recently at Abby Park in Milton. His charisma, wit, and charming smile touched the hearts of everyone he met. There was no kind act or gesture that was too small for Mark. He recently turned his love for helping others into a new career path, as the Director of Operations and Client Support at The Overlook House, a sober living house in Milton. Mark's positive energy, experiences, and passion for helping others, along with his recent success with his own sobriety, provided hope and support to so many people on their roads to sobriety.
Mark was an avid dog lover, and in addition to having had dogs of his own, he spent countless hours volunteering at the Milton Animal League. He was also a member of the Boston Bulldogs Running Club, where he could share not just his love of running but also of giving back and helping others in the community.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a later date. Friends and loved ones wishing to contribute may make a donation to the Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA, 02186, www.miltonanimalleague.org
"Always be humble and kind."