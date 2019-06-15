Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main St.
Stoneham , MA
View Map
MARK P. CURRAN

MARK P. CURRAN Obituary
CURRAN, Mark P. "Marky" Of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield, June 12. Son of the late Charles C. & Kathryn "Jean" (Cassidy) Curran. Survived by siblings: Patricia A. Freda of NH, Rosemarie L. Curran of Wakefield, Shirley J. Palmerino & husband Michael of Wakefield, Thomas P. Curran & wife Catherine of Danvers, and Diane L. Yamartino & husband Jim of FL; sister-in-law, Eileen Curran of Wakefield; and uncle, Richie Curran of Stoneham; as well as 21 nieces and nephews, 36 great-grandnieces & nephews & many cousins. Predeceased by brother Charles C. "Chuck" Curran, Jr. & nephew Brian Palmerino. Also leaves behind his roommates, Jeffrey & Michael and "couch buddy" Bruce, from his group home; as well as his classmates, Cheryl, Erica, & Mark from his day program. The family expresses gratitude to Gerald & Serena from his group home & lifelong friend & neighbor, Theresa Doody O'Brien who never missed Mark's birthday; and thankfully acknowledges the countless care givers & staff who cared for Mark throughout his life. Visitation for relatives & friends at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM on Wednesday 10am-12pm. Funeral Service to follow at 12pm. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. For obit/ guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
