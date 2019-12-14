Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
More Obituaries for MARK POWER
MARK P. POWER

MARK P. POWER Obituary
POWER, Mark P. Age 62, of Norfolk, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away suddenly, December 12th. Beloved husband of Margaret M. (Power). Father of Matthew Power of NC and Devin Power of Norfolk. Son of Grace (Welch) Power of Canton and the late Paul F. Power. Brother of Paul D. Power and his wife Maria Mercedes of CA, Leslie Byrnes and her husband William of Norton, Stephen Power and his wife Suzanne of NH, and Kevin T. Power and his wife Jan of Westwood. Also survived by his in-laws: Anna and Chris Power of Somerville, Brendan Power of Somerville, Joann and Charlie Hablitz of Melrose, and Bridget Power of Somerville. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Wednesday morning at 10. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
