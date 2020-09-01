TREMBLAY, Mark R. Of Arlington, MA, died peacefully on August 29, 2020. He was born to parents Joseph and Margaret on April 12, 1933, in Cambridge, MA, where he lived for the next 27 years. He graduated from St. John's High School and went on to study at the University of Notre Dame where he graduated Cum Laude. While at Notre Dame, he played baseball on a full scholarship and held the batting record for home runs and triples. After graduation, he was drafted into the US Army and served for two years during the Korean War. Mark married Mary Dunn on November 7, 1953, in South Bend, IN, and together they raised 8 children in Arlington, MA. He is lovingly survived by his children, Regina and George Kyle of Lexington, Kathy of Medford, Mary and John Pandolfo of Reading, Jane and Jay McClosky of Arlington, Mark Tremblay and Marcel Quiroga of Salem, Paul of Arlington, Ellen and David Robinson of Belchertown, and the late John Tremblay and Marie of Billerica. He will be fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren who adore him as well as 14 great-grandchildren who will remember him most for his secret stash of sweets. Mark was a beloved teacher for the City of Cambridge, primarily at the Harrington School. Many of his summers were spent as Director of the Christ Child Day Camp, leading activities, driving the bus, and always making sure the kids of the neighborhood had an enjoyable vacation. After 37 years of teaching and being actively involved in the East Cambridge community, he retired in 1993. Mark was a voracious reader, visiting the library almost daily. Stacks of books could always be found on his nightstand, in his car, or next to him in his recliner. He was known to the neighborhood kids as "that guy who's always reading." One of his last requests of his doctors was that they bring him a good book. He spent much of his time watching sports of any kind, especially college football and basketball. He was an avid fan of the Boston teams. He loved a heated discussion of politics with anyone who dared to join him. In his later years, he enjoyed playing cards with his cohorts at the Retired Men's Club of Arlington, especially on the days he won. He was a 27 plus year friend of Bill W. But Mark's greatest passion was his family. His life mission was to make his children feel loved and to know that his help was always available to them. They were all his favorite child. He was happiest when his extended family was gathered together and never missed an opportunity to say how proud he felt of all of them. He will be greatly missed. The family has entrusted Keefe Funeral Home of ARLINGTON with the arrangements. Services will be private due to COVID-19. Donations in his memory can be made to Arlington Food Pantry or the Retired Men's Club Of Arlington. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
