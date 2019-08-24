Home

RAIS, Mark Age 56, of Orlando, FL, formally of Somerville, MA, passed away on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019. Mark was born in Somerville, MA to the late Charlotte and Anthony Rais and brother of the late Ronald Rais. Mark is survived by his brother Michael Rais, sister Charlene and her husband Bob Stevens, nephews Robert Stevens, Craig Stevens, Christopher Rais, Nicholas Rais, and sister-in-law Cindie Rais Asaro. Mark was also close to his uncle and aunt, David and Susan Rugoletti and many other family members that loved him. Mark loved his family and friends and held them close in his heart. He had a big heart, personality and love of life, he posted inspirational and uplifting messages to his family and friends every day. Services held at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
