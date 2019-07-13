|
|
AYOUB, Mark Robert Of San Francisco, formerly of Needham, unexpectedly on July 9, 2019 at the age of 33. Loving son of Gretchen (Thompson) Ayoub of West Roxbury and the late Robert M. Ayoub. Dear brother of Corinne Ayoub of NY, Loving fiancé of Angela Lee of San Francisco. Grandson of the late Katherine Thompson Carney and the late Michael "Mitch" and Wadia Ayoub. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Service Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St. (Rte 135 at Rte 95), Dedham. Visiting Hours in the Church, Thursday, July 18 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mark's memory to miles4migrants.org/Mark Interment Needham Cemetery. Obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019