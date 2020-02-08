|
|
RUSHTON, Mark Age 59, native of Islington, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home in Mansfield after a courageous battle against multiple myeloma. Sales manager for Novolex-Heritage Bag company in Logan Township, NJ. Beloved husband of Maria (Lawler) Rushton. Devoted father of Evan, Jonathan and Mark Rushton, all of Mansfield. Brother of Bradford Rushton and his wife Nancy of GA and Janet Rushton of Westwood. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 116 South Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. To view the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be made to Amego, Inc., 33 Perry Avenue, Attleboro, MA 02703 or www.amegoinc.org Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Calling Hours on Wednesday, February 12 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020