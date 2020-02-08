Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
116 South Street
Foxborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK RUSHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK RUSHTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK RUSHTON Obituary
RUSHTON, Mark Age 59, native of Islington, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home in Mansfield after a courageous battle against multiple myeloma. Sales manager for Novolex-Heritage Bag company in Logan Township, NJ. Beloved husband of Maria (Lawler) Rushton. Devoted father of Evan, Jonathan and Mark Rushton, all of Mansfield. Brother of Bradford Rushton and his wife Nancy of GA and Janet Rushton of Westwood. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 116 South Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. To view the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be made to Amego, Inc., 33 Perry Avenue, Attleboro, MA 02703 or www.amegoinc.org Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Calling Hours on Wednesday, February 12 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508 543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -