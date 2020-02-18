Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MARK ARONSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK S. ARONSON

MARK S. ARONSON Obituary
ARONSON, Mark S. Aronson, Mark S. of CA, formerly of Newton on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at age 85. For 66 years the beloved husband of Judith (Paull). Devoted father of Robert Aronson & his wife Marcy Kopelman, Elaine Aronson & her husband Curtis Armstrong and the late Neal W. Aronson. Grandfather of Carrie Aronson, Sam Aronson, and Lily Armstrong. Fond brother of the late Elliot Aronson. Services at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Thursday, February 20 at 2:00pm. Information on memorial observance will be available at the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Brandeis University Alumni fund in memory of Mark S. Aronson at giving.brandeis.edu Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
