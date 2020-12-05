LUPONE, Mark S. Lifelong resident of Medford, December 3rd. Cherished son of the late Americo A. "Mac" and Helen (Albano) Lupone. Dear brother of Julie A. Lupone, of Medford. Caring nephew of Cathy Albano, of Dracut. Loving companion of the late Linda Hulitte. Also survived by many loving cousins from coast to coast. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Sunday, December 13th at 6 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family from 4 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mark's name to the American Diabetes Association
, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
