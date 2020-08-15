|
NEWHALL, Mark S. Of Malden, formerly of Charlestown, August 12th. Devoted husband of Dianne F. (Rich). Beloved father of Mark W. Newhall and Steven M. Newhall, both of Malden, Kevin D. Newhall of Lowell and Ryan D. Newhall of Malden. Son of the late Frank and Eleanor (Allard) Newhall. Brother of Cathy Wycoff of Charlestown, Donna Swett of Gloucester, Susan Durgin of Tyngsboro, James Newhall, Michael Newhall of Charlestown and the late John, Frank and Kenny Newhall. Cherished grandfather of Mark Newhall and his mother Christine Rutledge of Lynn. Lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews including Shawn Newhall and his wife of South Boston. Brother-in-law of Virginia Rich of East Boston and David Rich of Mendon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street (Maplewood Square), MALDEN on Monday, August 17th from 5-7 PM. Funeral Services and Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery will be private. Those attending Visiting Hours are reminded that face coverings must be worn, social distancing must be maintained and due to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts mandate on limiting the amount of people at public gatherings, visitors are asked to pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow additional guests to enter. Carroll Funeral Home
781-322-6322
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020