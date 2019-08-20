|
|
SOMMERS, Mark S. Of Dorchester, August 19, 2019, at age 65. Beloved son of the late William Sommers and Luthera (Hunt) Sommers. Loving brother of Mary Sommers and her husband Steven Palmer, Barbara Sommers, Brian Sommers and his wife Patricia, and Ann Whelan and her husband Robert. Cherished uncle of John Hinch, Christine Hinch, Megan Sommers, Katelyn Sommers, Alison Sommers, Patrick Whelan, and Liam Whelan. Great-uncle of Vittoria Hinch and Helena Hinch. Dear boyfriend of Mary Cove. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family in the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. A Funeral Service Celebrating Mark's Eternal Life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 am in the funeral home. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Reading. Please consider donations in memory of Mark to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch St., Dorchester, MA 02110. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family
Funeral Home
Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories
781-944-1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019