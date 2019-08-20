Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Lowell Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK SOMMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK S. SOMMERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK S. SOMMERS Obituary
SOMMERS, Mark S. Of Dorchester, August 19, 2019, at age 65. Beloved son of the late William Sommers and Luthera (Hunt) Sommers. Loving brother of Mary Sommers and her husband Steven Palmer, Barbara Sommers, Brian Sommers and his wife Patricia, and Ann Whelan and her husband Robert. Cherished uncle of John Hinch, Christine Hinch, Megan Sommers, Katelyn Sommers, Alison Sommers, Patrick Whelan, and Liam Whelan. Great-uncle of Vittoria Hinch and Helena Hinch. Dear boyfriend of Mary Cove. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family in the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. A Funeral Service Celebrating Mark's Eternal Life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 am in the funeral home. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Reading. Please consider donations in memory of Mark to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch St., Dorchester, MA 02110. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family

Funeral Home

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781-944-1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
Download Now