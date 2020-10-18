TANNHEIMER, Mark Stephen Age 65, passed away on October 12, 2020, peacefully at home in Brookline. Mark is survived by his loving friends and family. He was the son of the late Dr. John Tannheimer and his mother Charlotte Whitten Tannheimer, who is 99 years old. He is survived by his wife, Linda Larson, and by his siblings, John and Sue, Dave and Joan Tannheimer, and his nephews, Evan, Raymond, and Leo Tannheimer, and his beloved niece, Onawa Virostko. Mark was a hard worker with a love for life and was always willing to help others. Funeral Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mark may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For Guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com
