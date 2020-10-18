1/1
MARK STEPHEN TANNHEIMER
TANNHEIMER, Mark Stephen Age 65, passed away on October 12, 2020, peacefully at home in Brookline. Mark is survived by his loving friends and family. He was the son of the late Dr. John Tannheimer and his mother Charlotte Whitten Tannheimer, who is 99 years old. He is survived by his wife, Linda Larson, and by his siblings, John and Sue, Dave and Joan Tannheimer, and his nephews, Evan, Raymond, and Leo Tannheimer, and his beloved niece, Onawa Virostko. Mark was a hard worker with a love for life and was always willing to help others. Funeral Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mark may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For Guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
