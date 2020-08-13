|
STINEHOUR, Mark On August 9th, Mark Willard Stinehour died at the age of 56 in his home in Franklin, MA. Mark was born in Burlington, VT on June 24th, 1964 and grew up in Essex Junction, VT. He is a graduate of Bentley College, where he played Soccer and met many lifelong friends. After college, Mark worked as a CPA with the Green Company and for Morris and Morris P.C. Mark married his wife, Amy, on June 4th, 1994 and they settled in Franklin. He enjoyed golf, soccer, and time spent with family and friends. Mark was a partner of The Tour of Greater Boston which allowed him to pursue his love of golf. In addition, he coached many years for both Franklin Youth Soccer and Franklin Youth Baseball. He is survived by his wife, Amy; his two sons, Nicholas and Benjamin Stinehour; his sister, Karen Seaman; his brothers, Craig and Bryan Stinehour; his beloved nieces and nephews; and many family friends. A Memorial Service will be held on September 19th at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mackenzie's Mission https://mm713.org a charity close to Mark's heart which raises awareness about Amyloidosis.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020