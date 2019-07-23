NUCCIO, Mark V. On the evening of July 20th, 2019, Mark V. Nuccio, of Milton and Dennis, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Lisa Mindick. Loving father of Catherine Nuccio and her future husband Charles Pagliarulo, III, Joseph Nuccio, and Elizabeth Nuccio; and stepfather of Robin Finnegan and son-in-law, Sean Finnegan. Son of Vincent C. Nuccio of Needham and the late Mary Nuccio. Brother of Susan Hadge and her husband William of Easton, Carol Hawes and her husband David of Easton, Nancy Cartier and her husband Mark of York, ME, and Valerie Atkins and her husband John of Bronxville, NY. Also survived by the mother of his children, Christine Nuccio of Marblehead. Beloved uncle of many surviving nieces and nephews. Mark was born on August 20, 1956, in Schenectady, NY, and grew up in Needham, MA. He graduated in 1978 from Boston College and in 1983, from Boston College Law School, where he remained very active. He then joined the law firm of Ropes & Gray, where he has been a partner since 1993. Mark will be forever remembered for his love of, and dedication to his family, his willingness always to put others before himself, and for his philanthropic work. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Thursday, July 25th, from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Mark's Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, on Friday, July 26th, at 10:00am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's memory to The Mary and Vincent Nuccio Scholarship Fund, Boston College Law School, 885 Centre St., Newton Centre, MA 02459. For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Mark, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe from July 24 to July 25, 2019