HERZ, Mark W. Age 35, of Costa Mesa, California, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, California.
Born in Glen Cove, New York, he is the much-loved son of George W. and Julie A. (Downey) Herz of Westborough, Massachusetts.
Mark graduated from Westborough High School in 2002 and Bentley University in 2006.
Mark loved both playing and watching sports, volunteering, and was an avid movie buff. When he wasn't cheering on his favorite New England teams, he could be found on the golf course or ready to play a pickup game of basketball. He was always trying to find ways to help out others, finding time to volunteer at the local food bank and with local outreach organizations. Mark's love of film was apparent in his depth of knowledge of movies across genres; he was always ready to discuss and analyze the latest films.
Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Colleen Herz. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, George Herz, III and his partner, Laurie Nelson, of Sharon, MA, his sister, Emily Herz of Los Angeles, CA; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough.
Calling Hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., WESTBOROUGH, are Wednesday, December 18, from 4 to 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Worcester County Food Bank at 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019