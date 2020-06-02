Home

O'SHAUGHNESSY, Mark W. Mark William O'Shaughnessy of Wayland, MA, 52, died suddenly on May 24th in Daytona Beach, FL while on his way to Miami. Mark was Senior Vice President of Delphi Technology, Inc. of Boston, MA. He lived his life with spirit and zest and these beautiful characteristics will be carried on in the hearts of his survivors - his wife, Sigrid; his daughters, Abigail, Emily, Maya and Camilla; his mother, Dawn; and his brothers, David and Andrew. A private Service to honor Mark was held in Miami on June 1st.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
